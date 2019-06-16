‘Form LGU transition teams’

A leader of the House of Representatives on Saturday called on outgoing local chief executives to form transition teams at the soonest possible time to ensure the smooth transition of power to their successors in their respective localities. Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte appealed to incumbent local officials who were defeated in last elections to place the welfare of the people ahead of their personal and political interests. “Outgoing LGU officials should chart a positive course for their successors and help them face the challenges ahead by extending whatever help they can to ensure the continuity of functions and delivery of services to the people,” Villafuerte, a deputy majority leader of the 17th Congress, said. “Hostility and hate have no place in nation-building,” he added. Villafuerte made the call to local elective officials in response to Memorandum 2019-39 issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government creating local governance transition teams for local government units after the May 13 elections.The transition teams are to be chaired by the concerned local chief executives, with the respective vice chairpersons to be elected from among the members of the panels through a majority vote. Each team shall consist of LGU department heads, a DILG officer and a representative from civic groups. The transition teams are tasked to conduct an inventory of all government properties, secure all official documents and records of transactions, and brief the incoming officials on the key challenges of local governance.