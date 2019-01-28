Congress eyes passage of medical marijuana bill

Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III on Sunday said Congress is likely to pass on third and final reading House Bill No. 6517 or the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis.​In an interview over dzBB, Albano said the controversial measure may be approved on third reading today. The House of Representatives could pass the measure before its sine die adjournment in June, he added. Albano is the principal author of the proposed law legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. He said he is hoping that Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, chairperson of the Senate committee on health, would conduct a series of hearing on the matter.“I am hoping, but of course, we do not know as far as the Senate is concerned. For my part, I have already done my part to pass the measure at the lower house. It is okay with me now,” he said. In case the Senate fails to approve the bill, any lawmaker could still re-file it in the 18th Congress, he said. House Majority Leader and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro, House committee on rules chairperson, confirmed that the measure will likely be passed this week. “We will try to pass the medical marijuana bill,” he said. Albano assured the use of medical marijuana would not come in the form of raw leaves, and that it could only be dispensed by hospital-based medical cannabis compassionate centers through licensed pharmacists.