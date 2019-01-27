Simultaneous Makati police raids net 59 individuals

Authorities arrested a total of 59 individuals during simultaneous police operations in the City of Makati over the weekend in line with the government’s crackdown against suspected drug dealers and other criminal elements. The latest operations conducted overnight by elements of the Makati Police-Station Drug Enforcement Unit led by Chief Insp. Gideon Ines Jr. on Friday and Saturday also resulted in the seizure of 57 plastic sachets of shabu and cannabis, two firearms (.380 cal. and .38 cal.) and paraphernalia used in sniffing prohibited substance. Ines said 35 of those arrested were allegedly involved in drug dealing and its use, while two other persons have standing warrant of arrest. He added police operatives also apprehended 22 individuals for illegal gambling and drinking in public places. Three other persons were also arrested during buy-bust operations conducted by SDEU operatives in coordination with members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that also led to the recovery of illegal drugs. Makati City police commander Senior Supt. Rogelio Simon had also ordered his men to fully enforce the Philippine National Police’s anti-crime campaign dubbed as SACLEO, or the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations, aimed to ensure peace and order in the community.SACLEO is an all-out police operation simultaneously conducted in identified areas against illegal drug personalities, most wanted persons, bearers of loose firearms, illegal gamblers, and city ordinance violators. “Those apprehended with standing warrant of arrest will be turned over to the Court of origin while the rest will be subjected for inquest proceedings at the Makati City Prosecutors Office,” said Simon. Southern Police District director Chief Supt. Eliseo Cruz, for his part, said that seven police stations under his supervision have at least a weekly SACLEO and One-Time Big-Time focused in executing planned operations via search warrants, buy-bust operations, arrest and neutralization of most wanted persons, other wanted persons and criminal gangs, and implementation of local ordinances. Joel E. Zurbano “The overnight SACLEO gained positive results that attributed to the maintenance of peace and order in Makati City,” said Cruz.