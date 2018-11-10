BI to deport 36 ‘illegal’ Chinese workers

The Bureau of Immigration deported 36 Chinese nationals who were earlier caught illegally working in online gambling dens and in shopping malls in Metro Manila. Special Chinese police squad escorted the 36 foreigners in two groups, the first group wanted for working in an online gambling den were the first to board a chartered China Southern Airlines and wore Orange T-shirts while the second group were dressed in green shirts who were caught inside mall for working without a proper permit. Most of the illegal Chinese were caught working without permit from the Department of Labor and Employment and from the Bureau of Immigration, while those apprehended in online gambling operations were holder of tourist visas. “Most of those arrested are mere tourists, thus they were not supposed to engage in gainful activity in the country,” BI Acting Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said. Vito BarceloThe operation against illegal aliens stemmed from complaints about the presence of foreigners inside the shopping malls in Binondo who openly sell retail goods to the public. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the Chinese nationals were deported for working without permits and violating the conditions of their stay in the country. Among those expelled were caught at the Northgate Information Technology Park in Filinvest Corporate City on Alabang-Zapote Road in Muntinlupa City, operating gambling computers.