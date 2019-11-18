ALL SECTIONS
Monday November 18, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Four killed in California shooting outdoors

posted November 18, 2019 at 06:00 pm by  AFP
Los Angeles―Four people were shot dead and six others wounded while watching a football game in the backyard of a central California home on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to the scene after at least one person opened fire into a crowd of about 35 people gathered outside the house in Fresno, around 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

“Three people died on the scene,” Fresno deputy police chief Michael Reed told reporters, adding that a fourth was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries there.

All four of the dead and the six treated for “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds were men aged between 25 and 35, Reed said.

“Our heart goes out to the families of the victims... this is senseless violence, he added.

“We are doing everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Reed said it was unclear how many perpetrators had been involved in the shooting and that there was “no indication” the incident was gang-related. 

Police spokesman Bill Dooley said officers were looking for surveillance footage and witnesses to track the suspects. 

Topics: Michael Reed , Los Angeles , Bill Dooley , shooting

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard