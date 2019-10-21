Baby Shark ringtone disrupts IMF meet

posted October 21, 2019 at 01:15 am

Serious talk of trade wars and a slowing world economy fell victim on Saturday to a “Baby Shark” attack. At a news conference at the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, a reporter in the front row received a telephone call, and the ringtone was the ubiquitous children’s song and earworm. Amid an outburst of laughter, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva continued her remarks with barely a glance at the offending mobile phone. At a news conference at the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, a reporter in the front row received a telephone call, and the ringtone was the ubiquitous children’s song and earworm. Amid an outburst of laughter, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva continued her remarks with barely a glance at the offending mobile phone.The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the wildly infectious song “Baby Shark” soared from the children’s YouTube realm to the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, buoyed by a dance craze and hypnotically colorful video. One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida’s West Palm Beach, used the annoying tune to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.

