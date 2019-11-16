Bar takers down to 7,691—SC

posted November 16, 2019 at 01:15 am by Rey E. Requejo

READ: Contingency plans for Bar exams readied Only 7,691 law graduates are qualified to take the 2019 Bar examinations on the third Sunday, on Nov. 17, at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, the Supreme Court said on Friday. This came after 554 examinees out of the 8,245 law graduates earlier accredited by the SC failed to show up during the first day of the examinations last Nov. 3 or failed to take the tests on three of the four subjects scheduled on the first two days of the tests. If a law graduate fails to take any of the eight subjects in the examinations, he or she is automatically disqualified for the entire examinations. The SC’s Office of the Bar Confidant revealed that a total of 545 law graduates did not show up on the first day of the examinations. One of the 7,700 graduates who took the examination on the first subject, Political and Public International Law, in the morning on Nov. 3 did not take the test on the second subject, Labor Law and Social Legislation, in the afternoon on the same day, and thus, only 7,699 examinees were accredited on the second day last Nov. 10. But of the 7,699 examinees who were qualified to take the tests last Sunday, only 7,692 of them showed up for the first subject on Civil Law. In the afternoon, one of them failed to take the second subject, Taxation, leaving only 7,691 of them qualified to take the examinations this Sunday. The data on the number of examinees was released by the Office of the Bar Confidant, the office that supervises the annual bar examinations for the SC.Subjects lined up this Sunday are Mercantile Law in the morning and Criminal Law in the afternoon. On the last day of the examinations on Nov. 24, lined up are Remedial Law in the morning, and Legal and Judicial Ethics and Practical Exercises in the afternoon. SC Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas Bernabe is the chairperson of the committee on bar examinations. Traditionally, results of the bar examinations are released by the SC five months after the examinations. READ: Bar exams: 600 cops on duty

