House term-sharing deal: Rody won’t meddle in gentleman’s pact

He made the statement on Monday during the joint birthday celebration of Velasco and his wife, Rowena, in San Juan City.
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo also said the Palace was firm in its position not to interfere with the affairs of the House of Representatives.
“He doesn’t interfere with that,” Panelo told reporters.
Velasco said he would take over the Speakership on Oct. 18, 2020, on Monday.
READ: Velasco hopeful on ‘term sharing’
“A gentleman’s agreement is a gentleman’s agreement. Based on the gentleman’s agreement, I will see you next year as the next Speaker of the House,” Velasco told reporters.
Cayetano said as far as he was concerned “nothing has changed” in the agreement, but he admitted that he would like to retain his post until 2022, and that he would consult Duterte on whether or not to relinquish the post to Velasco.
Under a term-sharing agreement that President had brokered, Cayetano is supposed to step down after 15 months to give way to Velasco until the end of the Duterte administration.
COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.