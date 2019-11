House term-sharing deal: Rody won’t meddle in gentleman’s pact

CANDLE BLOWING. House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, beside his wife Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, blows a candle during a surprise advance birthday celebration—he turns 56 on Saturday—prepared by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and wife Rep. Lani Cayetano at the Social Hall of the Office of the Speaker. Cayetano is finishing his share of the House's highest post, with Rep. Allan Velasco of Marinduque waiting in the wings. Ver Noveno

