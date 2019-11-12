‘Sleepless’ Rody takes 3-day rest

Malacañang on Monday announced that President Rodrigo Duterte will take a three-day rest in his hometown in Davao City on the advice of his friends and colleagues, and then withdrew it hours later. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo later said that President Duterte will just stay in his home in Davao City starting Tuesday to finish paperwork. “He won’t take a leave. He’ll just work in Davao in his house. He has several backlogs, many paperwork, Panelo said in a radio interview. “There are many bothersome people in Malacañang. There are several people who want to talk to him, want a private meeting. He can’t rest there.” This is not the first time that Duterte will be absent from the public eye for days. In several instances, he had no public appearances for days―sometimes an entire week―and then the Palace said he was “resting.” Earlier in the day, Panelo said the President was advised by his friends and colleagues to take a break , adding that he lacked sleep. READ: Panelo says Duterte ‘needs to rest’ from tight sked “I think that’s what he lacks. He always lacks sleep, Panelo told reporters. But he assured the public that Duterte did not need to see a doctor as he took his break.Asked about what the 74-year-old leader would do while in Davao, Panelo said: “Sleep.” The state leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had noticed that Duterte appeared “overworked” during the regional summit on Nov. 2 to 4, Panelo said last week. “There were comments from ASEAN leaders. Our President looks overworked. Don’t let him work too much. That’s what they are saying,” he said. Prior to the ASEAN Summit, Duterte’s longtime aide and now Senator Christopher Go said the President wanted to go home in Davao City where he would stay for a week to rest his “aching back.” Last October, Duterte figured in a motorcycle accident within the Presidental Security Group Compound in Malacañang that caused him muscle spasms. The Palace said the incident was just a minor mishap, and that the President only sustained “slight bruises” from it. READ: Duterte to take ‘ASEAN Train’ to Busan

