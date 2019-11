VP redraws drug war blitz

BEST FOOT FORWARD. PDEA Director Aaron Aquino (left) and Vice President Leni Robredo, the new anti-drug czar, in cadence on the same path as they pool talents and time to crush the drug menace in the country, minutes after a general meeting with senior officials of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs as well as Dangerous Drug Board Chairman Catalino Cuy, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año at the Office of the Vice President in Quezon City. Manny Palmero

READ: Rody appoints, Leni declines

READ: Rody needles Leni on drug czar, VP retorts: Won’t be ‘scapegoat’