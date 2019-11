Romualdez lauds ‘Yolanda’ first responders for caring

IN UNANIMITY. Communities from the Haiyan corridor lighted up candles which formed the words ‘Tindog’—a Waray term for standing up—as a demonstration of solidarity with the victims of the recent earthquakes in Mindanao during the Open House on Resilience: Economy, Community, Ecology-Celebrating Community Resilience at the Charge Philippines Facility in Tacloban City on Nov. 5.

