Romualdez lauds ‘Yolanda’ first responders for caring

posted November 09, 2019 at 01:50 am by Maricel Cruz November 09, 2019 at 01:50 am

IN UNANIMITY. Communities from the Haiyan corridor lighted up candles which formed the words 'Tindog'—a Waray term for standing up—as a demonstration of solidarity with the victims of the recent earthquakes in Mindanao during the Open House on Resilience: Economy, Community, Ecology-Celebrating Community Resilience at the Charge Philippines Facility in Tacloban City on Nov. 5.

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez on Friday honored the first responders that included President Rodrigo Duterte, volunteers, local and international donors for showing compassion during the onslaught of Super Typhoon "Yolanda" ("Haiyan") in Tacloban City and Region 8 six years ago.

Romualdez, chairman of the House Committee on Rules, joined the 6th year commemoration of the Yolanda tragedy where he also remembered the residents who perished and cited the survivors' resilience.

"We thank the malasakit of all volunteers especially President Duterte who was then Davao City mayor for coming in to Yolanda-hit areas and helping us," said Romualdez, who along with local officials led by Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez paid tribute to those who have helped the city devastated by Yolanda, one of the world's most powerful typhoons in recent history.

"Every year, we remember the affected communities and honor the memory of thousands of lives lost in the tragedy. We are eternally grateful for the heroism, kindness and generosity with so many countless volunteers, donors and partners who have helped in saving lives, comforted us in our pain and grief and rebuilt our homes and communities," said Romualdez.

"A truly borderless world has pull us on our feet. In what was thought to be a time of weakness, the Filipino people showed our greatest strength: our unmatched resilience and unfailing optimism that comes from our deep faith in God. Indeed, the Filipino people are truly stronger than a super typhoon," Romualdez said.

"In that time of our greatest need, the whole world embraced us and helped us rise again from the ashes and debris left by the strongest typhoon in recorded human history. Our cry for help was heard across the world and after the day that typhoon came, the world rushed to our aid to bring relief and hope in a sea of utter destruction, an outpouring of support from every race and nation," Romualdez added.

Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt Romualdez, wife of Romualdez and the chairperson of the House committee on the welfare of children, asked for prayers for Yolanda victims, saying they should not be forgotten.

"Today is a day we will always remember. A time to remember all the lives lost, those who perished in the storm surge that swept our city. Today is a day for which we will always be grateful. A moment to thank God for all the lives saved, for all those who came to our aid," said Yedda Romualdez.

READ: 'Yolanda' survivors recall loss, terror
READ: Storm victims press for graft cases vs contractors, housing execs
READ: Yolanda rehab fund audit pressed
READ: 'Yolanda' victims shun inferior houses

