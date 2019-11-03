Sea code, free trade top Asean agenda

posted November 03, 2019 at 01:10 am by Vito Barcelo

READ: Duterte to join Asean summit in Jakarta Malacañang said Saturday the proposed code of conduct in the South China Sea, a free trade deal involving 16 Asia Pacific nations, marine pollution, and security concerns were expected to be discussed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Thailand. “This year’s theme, “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability,” is a subject matter close to President [Rodrigo] Duterte as he himself believes in—and has publicly articulated in numerous occasions the importance of (sic)—promoting respectful friendships and responsible partnerships, as well as meaningful cooperation, to realize his vision of inclusive growth and sustainable development for the Philippines,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. Duterte, in Thailand for the three-day regional summit, will also promote “responsible partnerships” and “meaningful cooperation” with the country’s neighbors, the Palace spokesman said. Panelo has earlier said the President will highlight the “ASEAN’s community-building agenda aimed at ensuring greater peace, security, and prosperity in the Asia Pacific”. The ASEAN leaders will also explore ways to promote inclusive and sustainable development and address the challenges posed by climate change, marine pollution, and other environmental issues. Trade tensions, geopolitical shifts, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will also be tackled by the ASEAN leaders and their dialogue partners. The developments in the South China Sea and security concerns such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes will likewise be addressed during the regional summit.According to the Palace, the President will attend several meetings in Thailand, starting with the ASEAN summit plenary session at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center on Saturday. Today, Duterte is scheduled to join other leaders for the opening ceremony of the ASEAN summit and related summits, followed by the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit, the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 10th ASEAN-United Nations Summit. Tomorrow, Duterte will participate in the 22nd ASEAN plus Three Summit, the 7th ASEAN-United States Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit, the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit, and the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit. The President may also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on the sidelines of the summit on Monday and expected to fly back to the country on Monday night. READ: ‘ASEAN, China bid to meet sea code deadline by 2021’

