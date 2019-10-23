Rody in pain, cuts short Tokyo trip

In a Facebook video taken inside a car, President Duterte said he cannot bear the pain around his hips.
He also spoke with a tired demeanor and a drooping right eye in the video posted by his long-time aide and now Senator Christopher Go.
“About four days ago, I fell off from a motor. All motorcycle riders experience falling off during their rides. Just like me,” Duterte said in Filipino.
“But I cannot bear [the pain] around the belt part. About three inches are painful,” he added.
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, who was with Duterte in Japan, told reporters the 74-year-old leader will see a neurologist on Oct. 23.
Duterte was in Japan to witness the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito along with dignitaries from other countries and he was scheduled to return to the country on Wednesday.
Panelo confirmed that the President attended the enthronement rites, albeit carrying a cane to assist him in his walk.
Photos from Malacañang showed the President holding onto a cane while talking with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.
“While this was unforeseeable, the public can rest assured that there is nothing to worry [about] as regards the physical health and condition of the President,” Panelo said.
Duterte suffered from bruises and wounds last week after he fell off a motorcycle but he attended his public engagements that week, including a business forum and the state visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
Because of his early departure from Japan, Duterte will miss the Emperor’s banquet on Tuesday and the prime minister’s banquet on Wednesday.
His daughter Sara will represent him in both events.
Also part of the Philippine delegation were his long-time aide and now Senator Christopher Go, Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V, Special Envoy to Japan for trade and market access Feliciano Belmonte Jr., and Chief Presidential Protocol Robert Borje.
