PNP brass on 3-month probation amid scandal

Interior Secretary has submitted a shortlist of three police officials—Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, and Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa—to President Rodrigo Duterte for the next chief of the Philippine National Police.

