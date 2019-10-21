Rody’s new gear: Portable purifier

READ: Duterte not dying­­—Palace READ: Cancer risk in Barrett’s disease Amid concerns about his health, President Rodrigo Duterte has been wearing a portable air purifier around his neck during public engagements. “That is an air purifier, so he will be protected from persons within his proximity who have coughs and colds,” President Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo told reporters on Friday. The 74-year-old leader wore the device during the launch of a coal power plant in Taguig City on Wednesday, a business conference on Thursday, and when he welcomed Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in Malacañang on Friday. Photos from Malacañang also showed that Duterte wore it during other events, such as the 42nd Cabinet Meeting on Oct. 11 and the military-police command conference on Oct. 15. The air purifier removes airborne pollutants such as viruses, bacteria, and dust from the user’s personal space, according to AirTamer, which makes the purifier. The device can be purchased online for about P7,000. Duterte’s health has been the subject of much speculation, but Malacañang has repeatedly played down such concerns.This month, he revealed he has a rare neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis, characterized by weakness in the muscles that control eye and eyelid movement and facial expression. In his previous speeches, the President said he also suffered from migraines, nausea, a spinal injury, Buerger’s disease and Barrett’s esophagus. On Thursday, he obtained bruises and wounds after he figured in a motorcycle accident. READ: Duterte takes care of himself­—Palace

