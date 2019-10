PNP chief gives up post

Senate won’t let him off the hook;

Gamboa is OIC

REVERENTIAL SALUTE. PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde (second from right), and top police generals–Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan (right), Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa (second from left), and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (left)–execute a snappy salute during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame Monday. Albayalde resigned Monday following allegations in a Senate hearing he intervened as a provincial chief in 2013 to prevent officers from being prosecuted for allegedly selling a huge quantity of illegal drugs. PNP Photo

READ: Narco-cops worse than felons—Duterte

READ: Narco-cops in two groups bared: ‘ninja liit, volt in’