Taiwanese told: Unite vs. threat

posted October 13, 2019 at 12:40 am by Joel E. Zurbano October 13, 2019 at 12:40 am

Taipei, Taiwan—Stand up and be united against threats. This was the message of President Tsai Ing-wen to her people during the 108th celebration of the Republic of China’s Double Tenth National Day in front of the Presidential Office. “My fellow citizens, when freedom and democracy are challenged, and when the Republic of China’s existence and development are threatened, we must stand up and defend ourselves. The overwhelming consensus among Taiwan’s 23 million people is our rejection of “one country, two systems,” regardless of party affiliation or political position,” said Tsai, who received a standing ovation from a thousand attendees. “Another year has quickly passed. The world is still changing fast, and the changes are even more dramatic. The US-China trade dispute continues. And not far from Taiwan, Hong Kong is on the verge of chaos due to the failure of ‘one country, two systems,’” she said. “Nevertheless, China is still threatening to impose its “one country, two systems model for Taiwan. Their diplomatic offensives and military coercion pose a serious challenge to regional stability and peace.” “As President, standing up to protect national sovereignty is not a provocation—it is my fundamental responsibility,” Tsai said. For 70 years, she said, Taiwan faced many serious challenges and these challenges have made the country stronger and more determined. “We endured the August 23 Artillery War of 1958 in Kinmen, and the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1996 together. Time and again, the people of Taiwan have faced diplomatic offensives and military coercion without ever backing down. Together, we have defended the land on which we stand and our national sovereignty.” “We endured the panic following our withdrawal from the United Nations and repeatedly withstood the pressure of severed diplomatic ties. Yet the determination of the Taiwanese people to embrace the world has never wavered.” Tsai is optimistic they will overcome the challenges awaiting Taiwan. “We are witnessing China’s rise and expansion, as they challenge free, democratic values and the global order through a combination of authoritarianism, nationalism, and economic might. As the strategic forefront of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan has become the first line of defense for democratic values,” she said.“China is encroaching on us through their sharp power, but as a crucial member of the region, we know that Taiwan must fulfill its responsibilities to the international community. We will not act provocatively or rashly; rather, we will work with like-minded countries to ensure that the peaceful and stable cross-strait status quo is not unilaterally altered.” She added: “We must also hold firm our values of freedom and democracy. The Taiwanese people walked the difficult path to democratization together, and though it may sometimes be tumultuous, only democracy can ensure our hard-won freedom and offer the next generation the right to choose their own future. “Our future path is clear, as are our goals. First, we must ensure that the people continue to remain united under the banner of freedom and democracy to defend our sovereignty. Second, we must continue to build a stronger Taiwan and bolster our economic capabilities to create a prosperous society and powerful country. Third, we must actively engage with the world and overcome challenges, so that the Republic of China (Taiwan) can hold its head high on the international stage with bravery and confidence.” After the presidential speech, 23 floats from civic groups, students, and artists joined the parade while performances by the armed forces and law enforcers were shown prior to the arrival of the Chief Executive. Mascot “Bravo the Bear,” a smiling God of the Earth, the High Speed Rail, a tiger that brings people wealth and fortune and one devoted to Taiwan’s indigenous planes were shown at the parade. Another float was made by China Airlines, Taiwan’s flagship carrier. Foreign delegates and the International Press Officers also participated in the ceremony. COLUMN: The Double Ten

