Isko padlocks Isetann mall for violating city ordinances

MISREPRESENTING PERMITS. Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso closes the Isetann Cinerama Complex on Recto Avenue for violating city ordinances and misrepresenting applications for permits. Norman Cruz

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso on Wednesday ordered the closure of Isetann Mall along Recto Avenue after discovering its management was allegedly violating city ordinances and misrepresenting applications for permits.Domagoso himself served the closure order to the management of Tri-Union Properties Inc. which was operating as a lessor allegedly without the necessary business permit. He said the Tri-Union Properties, Inc. was also misrepresenting its actual business area since it declared it was only occupying 1,000 square meters. “Does it look like this is 1,000 square meters? In fact, this is 20,000 square meters of shopping center,” he added. “The mall had a questionable number of employees because, under its valid business permit, it should only have 10 employees,” Domagoso said.The mayor also observed that mall operator Trans-Orient Management Services Inc. was performing the property management functions and services but it had no valid and existing business permit. He also revealed that only one of four operational cinemas inside the mall complex had a business permit. Domagoso, however, said Isetann Mall might reopen once its management complied with the requirements of the local government.