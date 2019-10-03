Arson eyed in DZRH-Star City blaze

FIGHTING FIRE. Firefighters challenge raging flames that reached Task Force Bravo which burnt some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City Wednesday, causing an initially estimated P1 billion in damage. Management of Star Parks Corp., relying on assessments of its engineers, said the park will remain closed until October next year. Photo credits to the owner

FIGHTING FIRE. Firefighters challenge raging flames that reached Task Force Bravo which burnt some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City Wednesday, causing an initially estimated P1 billion in damage. Management of Star Parks Corp., relying on assessments of its engineers, said the park will remain closed until October next year. Norman Cruz

Authorities are not ruling out the possibility that the fire that destroyed the Star City Complex in Pasay City early Wednesday morning was a case of arson.The office of radio and television network Manila Broadcasting Company, which owns DZRH (AM Radio) and Love Radio (FM), was also gutted by the blaze that started around 12:33 a.m. Malacañng urged government entities on Wednesday to extend any form of assistance to those affected by the fire. The blaze was believed to have started in the stockroom of soft toys and an assortment of prizes, and quickly spread to the other parts of the building. No one was reported hurt but 600 employees will be affected by the incident, especially this coming holiday season, because the theme park, according to the management, will be closed this coming Christmas until October next year. Aside from arson, the authorities also not discounting the possibility of faulty electrical wiring as the cause of the blaze. Pasay City Fire Marshall Paul Pili said there was an indication that different areas at the complex were set ablaze almost at the same time. “We will look into all angles. At the moment it is too early to classify,” he said. The arson angle cropped up following reports that a suspicious post on Twitter saying “Star City will die” was shown to authorities by Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, wife of Star City owner Fred Elizalde. Pili said they will investigate Ms. Macuja’s claims. Some reports also showed that there were disgruntled employees at the Star City, but the management brushed this aside.Investigators said 80 to 90 percent of the complex was destroyed by the blaze, and that the fire reached the Task Force Bravo alarm status—call to all fire stations to send their available fire trucks to the site. The roof of the “Snow World” attraction collapsed while Star Theater was also destroyed. “We were preparing the props inside when we noticed something was burning. We ran after seeing others panicking, said Joen Tomas, an employee. District Fire Marshall Supt. Jerry Berte said at least 70 fire trucks from various Bureau of Fire Protection offices in Metro Manila and private fire volunteers responded to the blaze. The fire was declared under control at 7 a.m. The fire incident also became a trending topic on social media with more than 42,000 posts on Twitter as of 12 noon. In a statement, the Manila Broadcasting Company said “officers are closely coordinating with authorities to determine the cause of the fire. Despite the catastrophe, MBC FM stations Love Radio, Yes the Best, and Easy Rock will continue regular broadcasting operations. DZRH is expected to go back on air within 48 hours or less. Star City, which was hardest hit by the fire, will be closed through the Christmas season.Star City is situated at the reclaimed area of the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City, across the famous CCP Main Theater. It is surrounded by hotels, offices and residential buildings.