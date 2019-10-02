Duterte-Putin meeting on agenda

posted October 02, 2019 at 01:20 am by MJ Blancaflor October 02, 2019 at 01:20 am

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations between the Philippines and Russia during his six-day visit there. Duterte will hold talks with Putin to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Russia as they witness the signing of agreements on health, culture, and basic research. He is also expected to meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II, whom he last met in September 2018. The President is also expected to speak before the Valdai forum at the Polyana Hotel in Sochi. He will be among the five leaders that will talk with the theme “The World Order Seen From the East.” It will be attended by politicians and experts across the world. This is the first time that a Philippine president has been invited by the prominent think tank forum. From Sochi, he will return to Moscow to speak before a Philippine-Russia business forum on Friday afternoon. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor the memory of fallen soldiers and will also be given a walking tour of the Kremlin. The President will also attend the Philippine cultural gala performance featuring the Bayanihan Dance Company and the Philippine Madrigal Singers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow. With PNA READ: Duterte slated to visit Russia for bilateral gab between the Philippines and Russia during his six-day visit there. READ: Duterte, Putin to discuss bilateral relations The President left the country aboard a chartered plane Tuesday night and arrived at the Vnukuvo Military Base Airport in Moscow. The President, based on his tentative schedule, will hold a Wednesday meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow. Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call with the President on that day. On Thursday,between the Philippines and Russia as they witness the signing of agreements on health, culture, and basic research. He is also expected to meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II, whom he last met in September 2018. The President is also expected to speak before the Valdai forum at the Polyana Hotel in Sochi. He will be among the five leaders that will talk with the theme “The World Order Seen From the East.” It will be attended by politicians and experts across the world. This is the first time that a Philippine president has been invited by the prominent think tank forum. From Sochi, he will return to Moscow to speak before a Philippine-Russia business forum on Friday afternoon. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor the memory of fallen soldiers and will also be given a walking tour of the Kremlin. The President will also attend the Philippine cultural gala performance featuring the Bayanihan Dance Company and the Philippine Madrigal Singers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow.During the last day of his visit on Saturday, he will receive an honorary doctorate degree from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University. He is also expected to deliver a speech at the prestigious university, which has been known as the training ground for budding Russian diplomats. The President’s final activity in Moscow will be a meeting with the Filipino community. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra will act as the officer-in-charge to take care of the operations of the Executive Department. Cabinet members Teodoro Locsin Jr. (Foreign Affairs), Salvador Medialdea (Executive secretary), Carlos Dominguez III (Finance), William Dar (Agriculture), Silvestre Bello III (Labor and Employment), Delfin Lorenzana (Defense), Karlo Alexei Nograles (Cabinet secretary), Ramon Lopez (Trade and Industry), Roy Cimatu (Environment), Eduardo Año (Interior and Local Government), Fortunato dela Peña (Science and Technology), and Alfonso Cusi (Energy) are joining him on the trip. Communications Secretary Jose Ruperto Martin Andanar, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo and Ambassador Carlos Sorreta are also part of the 16-member delegation. The Chief Executive is scheduled to return to his hometown, Davao City, on Sunday. Lorenzana said Tuesday Russia is likely to offer the Philippines various defense equipment—inlcuding transport and attack helicopters, multi-role fighters, ships, drones, and tanks—during the President’s visit. Lorenzana, however, said he is not privy on whether this offer will include Russian diesel-electric submarines which it had offered earlier.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.