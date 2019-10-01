MMDA, LGUs play down impact of transport strike

ON THE ROCKS. Thousands of jeepney passengers are stranded along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City because of a transport strike by drivers. Manny Palmero ON THE ROCKS. The Quezon City government offering ‘Libreng Sakay’ to those stranded, in much the same way Manila Police District Station 11 at Plaza Santa Cruz in Binondo, Manila offer free rides, too. Norman Cruz ON THE ROCKS. In defiance of the Duterte administration’s jeepney phaseout proposal, challenged as well by militant groups during a rally at Welcome Rotunda in Quezon City. Manny Palmero With Macon Ramos-Araneta READ: Three Negros cities brace for transport strike on Monday The nationwide protest staged by drivers and operators against the government’s Public Utility Jeep modernization program had a minimal effect on commuters on Monday, thanks to a contingency plan created with the help of local government units to respond to such incidents, government officials said. READ: Jeepney groups set strike Monday In coordination with the Department of Transportation, the Metro Manila Development Authority and mayors deployed trucks, buses, and private vehicles, and offered free rides for morning rush-hour commuters in the National Capital Region. But the protest also triggered the suspension of classes in some public and private schools, colleges and universities in Metro Manila and in various provinces. READ: Cities cancel classes, preempt strike In Makati, the city government through its Public Safety Department said there were no disruptions in jeepney operations. City Chief Information Officer Romulo Salgado Jr. said the PSD, acting on the directive of Mayor Abigail Binay, deployed vehicles to help commuters during rush hours. He added the routes were from PRC to Mantrade and from Guadalupe to Puregold Makati. “The United Transport Federation of Makati [UTFM] had earlier informed the city government that its drivers would not participate in the nationwide transport strike today,” said Salgado. The strike had less of an impact on commuters in Marikina City because the city government provided six coasters, eight vans and two buses to transport passengers for free.Taguig City Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, and Pasay City Mayor Imelda Rubiano also ordered the deployment of city buses and vehicles marked with “Libreng Sakay” to assist the riding public from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. along major thoroughfares in the cities. The local government of Muntinlupa coordinated with Star 8 operator and deployed 10 modern vehicles for free-rides during the afternoon rush hour on the Alabang-Zapote Road. In Quezon City, there were no stranded passengers as most of public utility vehicles carried out normal operations. The city government also dispatched buses offering free rides early in the morning. MMDA spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Pircelyn Pialago said the organizers failed to paralyze transport operations in the metropolis. “Were they successful? No. Because the government will never allow them to be successful. They are not successful because as early as 8:30 in the morning areas with stranded passengers were restored to normal situations,” said Pialago. The Transportation Department, meanwhile, reported that public transport operations were not affected in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Tarlac while normal traffic was observed in the Caraga Region. In Dagupan, only a few number of drivers joined the strike after organizers failed to convince other public utility jeepney operators. Government vehicles and modern jeepneys were also mobilized to serve passengers in San Fernando, Pampanga, Butuan City and in the cities of Sta. Rosa and Calamba in Laguna. The government’s contingency plan dubbed the “Quick Reaction Program” aimed to ensure the mobility and convenience of commuters.Personnel from the Interagency Council for Traffic, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group and National Capital Region Police Office also helped to ensure the uninterrupted commute for passengers. The government is set to begin phasing out old jeepneys in line with its program to modernize public utility vehicles. Under the program, all PUVs that are more than 15 years old will be phased out and replaced with new models equipped with automated fare collection systems, digital security and dashboard cameras, Wi-Fi internet connectivity, GPS tracking devices and speed limiters. A combined P2.5-billion special financing plan from two state-run banks will extend low-cost loans to enable PUV operators and drivers to acquire the newly designed passenger buses, vans and jeepneys. The new PUVs will run either on Euro 4 compliant diesel engines that discharge 68 percent less particulate matter, 57 percent less nitrogen oxides and 50 percent less carbon monoxide or on electric batteries that have zero exhaust gas emissions. The modernization program also reforms the franchising system to strengthen control over and regulation of PUVs. Fewer new franchises will be issued to PUV operators and drivers who will be compelled to organize themselves into cooperatives or firms to build up accountability, enforcement, and compliance. In the case of jeepneys, for instance, each operator must have a minimum of 10 units to obtain a single franchise. Thus, drivers running their own units will have to consolidate themselves into groups of at least 10 members to get a franchise. The DOTr is also expected to draw up new PUV routes in consultation with local government units. An academy will also help re-educate PUV operators and drivers on basic road discipline, courtesy and safety. Militant jeepney operators and drivers under the Pinagisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON), Stop and Go Coalition and No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition oppose the program, saying it would wipe out their livelihood. Meanwhile, the Senate committee on public services chaired by Senator Grace Poe recommended the creation of the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate all transportation accidents, determine compliance with safety standards, and conduct studies on safety and improvement. The NTSB will conduct independent investigations on-air, highway, railroad, pipeline and maritime accidents, with original jurisdiction over these incidents. Poe underscored the need for a sole agency that will focus on accident investigations. “Transportation mishaps exact an appalling toll in terms of death, injuries, medical costs and damaged properties. Behind these are the social costs of grief and sufferings of the victims and their families that are hard to quantify,” she said.Poe said that the findings of the board will be used to appraise and assess existing practices and government regulations related to safety measures.

