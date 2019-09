MMDA, LGUs play down impact of transport strike

ON THE ROCKS. Thousands of jeepney passengers are stranded along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City because of a transport strike by drivers. Manny Palmero

ON THE ROCKS. The Quezon City government offering ‘Libreng Sakay’ to those stranded, in much the same way Manila Police District Station 11 at Plaza Santa Cruz in Binondo, Manila offer free rides, too. Norman Cruz

ON THE ROCKS. In defiance of the Duterte administration’s jeepney phaseout proposal, challenged as well by militant groups during a rally at Welcome Rotunda in Quezon City. Manny Palmero