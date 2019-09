Poe, Tugade lock horns over Palace bid for ‘emergency powers’

THOUGHTS MISMATCH. Senator Grace Poe and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade are on a collision course Tuesday during a Senate hearing after the latter maintained the need for emergency powers to address Metro Manila’s worsening traffic gridlock. Poe argued the DoTr could do many things it wanted to do without emergency powers. Ey Acasio

Duterte on Tuesday said he will no longer seek emergency powers to address the traffic problem. He ordered the Highway Patrol Group to accompany ambulances amid reports that patients die as vehicles get stuck in the perpetual traffic jams in Metro Manila.

