Why is part of Amazon burning?

The thousands of fires burning in the Amazon don’t look like the major forest fires of Europe or North America—instead, they are fueled mainly by branches, vegetation and other byproducts of deforestation in cleared areas, experts say.

AMAZON’S FICKLE FIRE. This handout picture collected by a satellite of © 2019 Planet Labs, Inc on Aug. 20, 2019 shows smoke and fires in Brazil’s state Para. This week has seen an outpouring of social media posts decrying forest fires in the Amazon rainforest, many of them under the hashtag #PrayforAmazonas. it also shows smoke from a two-kilometer-long stretch of fire billowing from the Amazon rainforest about 65 kilometers from Porto Velho, in the state of Rondonia, in northern Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2019.