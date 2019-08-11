Duterte tells cops: Yes to gifts, no to bribes

posted August 11, 2019 at 01:20 am by Vito Barcelo August 11, 2019 at 01:20 am

POLICE SECURITY. The Police Security Protection Group conducts a consolidation and accounting of its personnel after rendering election duties relative to the Synchronized Local and National Election—the group has been tasked to provide security to the candidates, members of the Commission on Elections in all Comelec warehouses to transport of election paraphernalia and the canvass of votes. Lino Santos POLICE SECURITY. President Rodrigo Duterte greets PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde after the latter’s welcome remarks at the 118th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. Malacañang Photo President Rodrigo Duterte has said policeman can accept thank-you gifts, especially if they are given out of generosity for their work, but cautioned them to avoid greed that would lead to corruption.In a speech during the 118th Police Service Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Duterte said he would not sanction policemen accepting gifts, arguing that such an act was not consideréd bribery. In the Senate, Senator Panfilo Lacson said such action of accepting gratitude gifts might start off ''insatiable greed” among poliçe, stressing “insatiable greed starts with simple, petty grafi (and) could be more addicting than drugs. But neophyte Senator Ronald dela Rosa said receiving gifts was no big deal so long as it was given out of goodwill, adding “anything that is given in the spirit of goodwill is not a problem.” Duterte assured police in his speech he would not sanction policemen for receiving gifts, saying there was nothing wrong with accepting gifts from someone who feels indebted to the police officers. If they give you a gift, accept it. It is not bribery because... It cannot be bribery because it is allowed by law. What I mean if there is generosity in them, [according to the anti-graft law] you cannot accept gifts. That’s insane,” he said during his speech. The President also said he was nót bothered by cops caught playing video karera, an illegal betting game of horse racing played in arcade machines. Presidential Decree No. 46 states that any govermment employee who “receives, directly or indirectly. any gift, present or any other form of benefit in the course of official duties” may face imprisonment of up to five ycars and perpetual disqualification from office if found guilty of violating the decree. Republic Act 6713 also states that government oflicials and employees are prohibited from “soliciting or accepting, directly or indirectly, any gift, gratuity, favor, entertainment, loan or anything of monetary value from any person in the course of their official duties or in connection with any operation being regulated by, or any transaction which may be affected by the functions of their office.” But the Philippine National Police said it was not keen oń allowing cops to engage in video karera operations or accept gifts from the public, despite presidential go-ahead.PNP Spokesperşon Bernard Banac told CNN Philippines Saturday PNP would instead continúe to enforce the law, which prohibits illegal gambling activities such as video karera, or horse racing video machine games. He said: “Definitely any form of illegal gambling is not acceptable and we are the ones enforcing the law so there will be conflict. ano, conflict of interest. “As much as possible, we’d like to let people have their own source of living but if this violates the Iaw being in the law enforcement, we have to enforce the láw.” But the President warned he would not tolerate policemen involved in illegal drugs. “Do not allow your greed to run away with all the irregularities. So that’s my stance.1 won’t sanction you, he said. “I know that, especially the police, if you are able to solve a crime and you guys from Davao you know that. If you are able to solve a crime and the family would like to be generous to you or would nurture feeling of gratitude for what you accomplish, then by all means, accept it. That’s fine with me,” he said. Well, if you’re given a gift, accept it. It cannot be bribery because it is allowed by law. What I mean if there is generosity in them, the anti-graft law says you cannot accept gifts. That’s nonsense.” Duterte said.If you are able to solve a crime and the family would like to be generous to you or would nurture a feeling of gratitude for what you accomplish, then by all means, accept it,” he added. READ: Duterte sees no problem with cops, soldiers owning STL franchise

