Duterte tells cops: Yes to gifts, no to bribes

POLICE SECURITY. The Police Security Protection Group conducts a consolidation and accounting of its personnel after rendering election duties relative to the Synchronized Local and National Election—the group has been tasked to provide security to the candidates, members of the Commission on Elections in all Comelec warehouses to transport of election paraphernalia and the canvass of votes. Lino Santos

POLICE SECURITY. President Rodrigo Duterte greets PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde after the latter’s welcome remarks at the 118th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. Malacañang Photo