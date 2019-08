DOH: Dengue epidemic of staggering proportions

PREPARING FOR THE WORST. Images of anxiety and hope inside the overcrowded Dr. Rafael Tumboko Memorial Hospital in Kalibo, Aklan with dengue patients—counting 3,000 from January this year until Monday—with 15 deaths, according to provincial hospital officials, who say they are preparing for the worst and peak of dengue cases this month. Revoli Cortez

