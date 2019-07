PH asserts claim on disputed isle

TOURISTS’ ISLAND. Moves are underway to develop the Thitu Island in the Spratly’s Group into a tourist spot with amenities such as hotel and other structures, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Thitu, also known as Pagasa, will have its beaching ramp to facilitate the movement of heavy equipment to the tourist island. AMTI

