‘Tired’ Rody told to take work break
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said all members of the Cabinet had observed that the “tired” Duterte needed some time out from the presidency. “He’s working too hard, and we told him so. ‘Mr. President, you should go on a vacation for at least two weeks.’ And he said, ‘How can I go on a vacation when my work has piled up?’” Panelo said. He said a proper work-life balance was the only area that the President should improve on following his high trust and approval ratings. “He should not be spending too much time attending to all his activities at the sacrifice of his health,” Panelo said. He said the members of the Cabinet brought up the suggestion as they observed a seemingly fatigued Duterte after attending a series of engagements. “He doesn’t have any ailment but he’s always tired... He’s always moving,” Panelo said. “He [also] lacks sleep because he’s a night person, and then you will make him speak at 8 o’clock in the morning. He’ll really have a hard time.” Panelo said they, as Duterte’s alter egos, “can hardly catch up with his work schedule.” “But health-wise, the President is strong,” Panelo said. “He’s not burnout, he’s just too hard-working.” Two months ago, the rumors sparked again after the 74-year-old President was away from the public eye for a week following the midterm elections on May 13. The rumors said Duterte was hospitalized at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center after suffering a heart attack.