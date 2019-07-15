Lacson junks UN meddling
Drug war probe an insult to PH; Gov’t urged to hold own inquiry
Lacson, an administration ally, issued the statement after the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted to adopt a resolution proposed by Iceland to mandate the High Commissioner to provide a comprehensive report into human rights violations in the Philippines. In an interview on radio dzBB, Lacson said the government could instead furnish the member-states a report on what transpires in the war on drugs. READ: UN flummoxed by PH reaction “We can make a comprehensive report on the actual low-down [on] what happened to our drug war and we can give them [that],” he said. He also said the Iceland resolution had not even managed to gain support from a majority of the UNHRC members, as only 18 voted for it, while 14 rejected it and 15 abstained. Lacson said the pressure on the Philippines would have been stronger had the resolution been adopted overwhelmingly. “But out of 47, only 18 signed… So the pressure is not that strong. We can show that we can manage whatever abuses sere committed,” he said. Lacson said any agency in the executive branch can prepare the report, so long as it is based on facts and figures alone. To rule out bias, he said, the Commission on Human Rights could prepare the report. The resolution approved last week calls on the UN Human Rights Commissioner to submit a report on its investigation into the Philippine war on drugs, and urges the country to cooperate on the probe.