‘Speaker race far from over’

"There are rumors that one of the three contenders will stage a coup d’ etat on (July 22). It seems the race is not yet over for the three of them and their backers." —Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte

"(Alan) has the advantage (with the President’s endorsement), but that is not an assurance...Theoretically, everything is possible because that is how a collegial body works." —Senator Aquilino Pimentel III