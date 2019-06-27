China barred from fishing in PH—Carpio
“The Constitution mandates that the state shall protect the nation’s marine wealth in its exclusive economic zone, and reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively to Filipino citizens. This means that the Philippine government cannot allow Chinese fishermen to fish in our EEZ in the West Philippine Sea, This also means that the use and enjoyment of the fish in our EEZ is reserved exclusively to Filipinos,” Carpio said, in a statement. Carpio was reacting to statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that he would allow the Chinese to continue fishing in the country’s EEZ days after a Filipino fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea. President Duterte, who considered the Recto Bank collision as a “little maritime accident,” said he did not think that China would allow its fishermen to be barred from Philippine waters because they are “our friends.” READ: Captain frets over Rody’s quip However, Carpio disagreed with the President’s position, saying that the Constitution is clear on who is allowed to fish and exploit the resources in the country’s EEZ. Carpio said the Constitution defines “national territory” to include other “submarine areas” over which the country has “sovereignty or jurisdiction.” He said The Netherlands-based Permanent Court of Arbitration in its 2016 ruling, debunked China’s extensive claims in the South China Sea through its nine-dash line policy and ruled with finality that the Philippines has jurisdiction over its EEZ in the West Philippine Sea, including Recto Bank. “The Philippines has exclusive sovereign right to exploit all the fish, oil, gas and other mineral resources in its EEZ. This sovereign right belongs to the Filipino people, and no government official can waive this sovereign right of the Filipino people without their consent,” Carpio said. The senior magistrate also reminded Duterte that as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, he has the constitutional duty to direct the AFP to protect the nation’s marine wealth in its EEZ. “The AFP is specifically tasked by the Constitution to be the protector of the people and to secure the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of the national territory,” Carpio said. Carpio has been prodding the Duterte administration to protest aggressive Chinese activities within the country’s EEZ and territorial waters, saying that failure to do so would mean that the government is allowing their depredation to continue. The senior SC magistrate was also instrumental in the filing of the case against China before the arbitral tribunal in the Netherlands in 2013, leading to the 2016 ruling that rejected Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea. Earlier, an expert in maritime law from the University of the Philippines said allowing Chinese vessels to operate within the country’s EEZ can be considered a crime. “That’s not right. They’re allowing an illegal activity,” said Jay Batongbacal, executive director of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and the Law. “Friendship or toleration is not an excuse not to implement your own laws,” he added, hinting that the President might face an impeachment complaint if his pronouncement is implemented. In response, the Palace called on the public to trust the President. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Philippines can give “privileges” to other countries to exploit resources around the country’s EEZ. Panelo also reiterated that Duterte might have considered the country’s friendly ties with China, a major trade and investment partner. READ: PH, China trade barbs “In other words, China helps us. From the point of view of the President, maybe it’s just to give back a little to them.,” Panelo added. Without citing any particulars, Panelo said the public should simply trust the President. “I can only tell them to trust the President because he acts and all his actions are in accordance with the Constitution to protect and serve the Filipino people,” he said. “All of his actions are for the welfare of the country... He is balancing the interest of the state, as well as against potentially dangerous consequences that we might face.”