SONA: Bernal takes 2nd shot

posted June 27, 2019 at 01:35 am by Nathaniel Mariano June 27, 2019 at 01:35 am

For the second time, film director Joyce Bernal will once again direct President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address on July 22. Officials of Radio Television Malacañang confirmed that Bernal, known for her popular romantic comedy movies, is set to direct the Chief Executive’s 4th SONA. Last year, Bernal aimed at setting a “quite patriotic” mood for the 3rd SONA, focusing on good sequencing of shots, camera angles, and placements of lights. “This is not directing a romantic comedy. This is not directing traffic. This is directing the SONA. Our father has something to tell us, has something to say to the Philippines,” she bared last year.The Viva Films director succeeded award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza in handling the SONA after the latter held the same function for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017. In the past years, Bernal directed blockbuster movies such as the “Kimmy Dora series,” “Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?” and the recent comedy hit “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad." Most of her films were screened at the annual Metro Manila Film Festival.

