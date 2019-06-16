ALL SECTIONS
Jun 16, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Wellmed owner free on bail

posted June 16, 2019 at 12:50 am by  Manila Standard
One of the owners of legally troubled WellMed Dialysis Center of Quezon City, Dr. Bryan Sy, posted bail on Saturday through his lawyer which prompted the court to immediately order his release from the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Sy, one of the owners of WellMed, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of estafa through falsification of documents in relation to the alleged scheme involving deceased patients’ PhilHealth benefits. 

“He [Sy] posted a cash bail bond totalling P72,000,” Sy’s counsel Rowell Ilagan said.

But Ilagan noted that “despite the release order issued by the court, the NBI refused to release Bryan Sy.”

It was not immediately clear why the NBI refuse to release Sy from its custody and what legal remedies Sy would avail himself of following the filing of the cash bond and the order of the court.

Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 6 Judge Jerome Jimenez directed the NBI to release Sy, who was accused of ordering his former employees to make dialysis treatment claims from state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on behalf of dead patients.

Sy was arrested while attending an NBI probe on Monday. 

On Friday, the Department of Justice indicted him along with former employees Edwin Roberto and Leizel Aileen de Leon for estafa through falsification of official documents.

Roberto and De Leon had bared the alleged WellMed racket, alleging the Center made P800,000 in ghost PhilHealth claims from 2016 to 2018. 

In its order, the court said that although no information or criminal charge had been filed against Sy, the rules allowed him to post bail.

Sy on Thursday wrote Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and NBI Director Dante Gierran to demand his release because his detention had exceeded 36 hours. 

Under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, authorities have a maximum of 36 hours to detain a suspect without filing any charge in court.

READ: Senator chimes in on PhilHealth

READ: Duterte: Prosecute all in dialysis mess

Topics: WellMed Dialysis Center , Bryan Sy , National Bureau of Investigation , Rowell Ilagan

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard