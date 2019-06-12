Bumper harvest: Sweet side of El Niño

Following a bountiful production of the mango, the national fruit, as a result of the extended dry season, the government is now selling them for a fraction of their regular prices.

About two million kilograms of the fruit will go to waste if those are not sold. The Department of Agriculture launched the Metro Mango campaign on Monday to sell fresh mangoes for P20 to P50 a kilo depending on the quality of the fruit. Normally, mangoes cost around P58 a kilo but only if those are bought in bulk. According to a statement posted by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on Facebook, the mangoes are available at the Agriculture department’s Central Office on Elliptical Road in Diliman, Quezon City, and the Bureau of Plant and Industry in Malate, Manila, at discounted prices.The fruits are also being sold at the Muntinlupa City Hall, at the Parañaque City Hall and three Waltermart grocery store branches in North EDSA in Quezon City, Makati City, and Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Vegetables, coconuts, commercial rice priced at P36 per kilo and other agricultural food products are also available at the Muntinlupa and Parañaque locations. Piñol said they aim to sell at least 1 million kilos of fresh mangoes in Metro Manila this month.