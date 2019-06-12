Bumper harvest: Sweet side of El Niño
About two million kilograms of the fruit will go to waste if those are not sold. The Department of Agriculture launched the Metro Mango campaign on Monday to sell fresh mangoes for P20 to P50 a kilo depending on the quality of the fruit. Normally, mangoes cost around P58 a kilo but only if those are bought in bulk. According to a statement posted by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on Facebook, the mangoes are available at the Agriculture department’s Central Office on Elliptical Road in Diliman, Quezon City, and the Bureau of Plant and Industry in Malate, Manila, at discounted prices.