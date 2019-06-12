Government to roll out pre-SONA fora

The Office of the Cabinet Secretary and the Presidential Communications Operations Office will bring back a series of fora to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte’s achievements in his third year in office before his State of the Nation Address on July 22. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles updated the Cabinet with the pre-SONA activities of the Cabinet clusters. Nograles presented these pre-SONA activities during Monday night’s Cabinet meeting that was presided by President Duterte, Panelo said. He said there will be three pre-SONA forums to be spearheaded by the PCOO. The first forum, “Patuloy na Pagunlad” will be led by the Economic Development and Infrastructure Cluster in Manila on July 1.The second, “Patuloy na Malasakit at Pagkakaisa,” will be led by the Human Development and Poverty Reduction Cluster along with the Participatory Governance Cluster in Cebu City on July 10. Finally, the “Patuloy na Katatagan” will be presented by the Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction Cluster and the Security, Justice and Peace Cluster in Davao City on July 17. The SONA, which is delivered by the President of the Philippines every year, is a constitutional obligation required by the 1987 Constitution. It is a venue that allows the President to report on the state of the country, unveil the government’s agenda for the coming year and to propose to Congress certain legislative measures.