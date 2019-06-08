Duque warns public vs. rainy season diseases

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Friday it is best to be armed with weapons against “rainy season diseases” before the onset of the rainy days. He reminded the public to build a strong resistance against these illnesses and practice personal hygiene and environmental sanitation. This early, he said, the public should be ready for the onset of illnesses that are common during the rainy season. He said the coming diseases this time of year were diarrhea, typhoid fever, cholera, leptospirosis, malaria, and dengue. Diarrhea, Duque said, is an increase in the frequency of loose or liquid bowel movements that are usually caused by a variety of bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms. Typhoid fever is an infectious disease commonly spread through contaminated food and water or through close contact with someone who is infected. Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by food or water contaminated with the bacteria known as Vibrio cholera, and the same bacteria could cause watery diarrhea that can lead to severe dehydration and death.Diarrhea, typhoid fever, and cholera are all food- and water-borne diseases. These can be prevented by drinking water only from safe sources. If unsure, it is best to boil water for three minutes or chlorinate it “Cook food well and always have it covered to prevent contamination from flies and other insects. Always wash your hands before preparing or handling food and after using the toilet, Duque said. On the other hand, leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by many animals, such as rodents and other vermin. People should avoid swimming or wading in potentially contaminated flood waters, maintain cleanliness in the house and control rodents. Dengue fever and dengue hemorrhagic fever―acute viral infections that are caused by the bite of the dengue-carrying mosquito. Malaria is caused by a parasite that commonly infects certain types of mosquitoes.