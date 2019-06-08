DSWD chief open to Tulfo’s apology

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista said on Thursday he is willing to forgive broadcaster Erwin Tulfo for his offensive remarks against him on national radio if he meets certain conditions. READ: AGFO slams Tulfo for rude remarks directed at DSWD chief In a statement posted on DSWD’s official website, Bautista said Tulfo should publish his apology in multiple platforms: 1) at least half-page advertisements in leading newspapers; 2) social media accounts—Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube; and 3) radio stations dzBB, dzMM, Radio Singko, dzRH, and dzRB. He is also asking Tulfo to donate a minimum of P300,000 to each of the 19 organizations he had identified, mostly for health, education, and welfare needs of soldiers and residents of Marawi City. Bautista, a retired Army chief who had led the government body tasked to rehabilitate war-torn Marawi City, is an alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy. His comrades in the PMA, and government employees as well as non-governmental organizations backed Bautista and criticized Tulfo’s behavior. Supporters also came out with testimonies on Bautista’s character and service for the Filipino people made the rounds on social media. Bautista thanked these organizations and individuals for “trust, faith, and respect” for him and, more importantly, the PMA, the Army, and the DSWD. On May 31, on his radio program, Tulfo called the DSWD Secretary “buang” (crazy) when the latter was not available for a live interview. “Sino ba itong buang na ito? Pasensiya na muna ano ha. Maski tao ka ni Pangulong Duterte, le-lecture-an muna kita (Who is this crazy guy? I’m sorry but.. even if you are with President Duterte, I will have to lecture you),” an irate Tulfo said. He threatened to slap Bautista if he ever saw him, and to dunk his head into a toilet bowl. Tulfo had already apologized for his statement last week but reasoned that it was just a part of his job to criticize the government and its officials. “Ang sasabihin ko lang po is ako at ang buong pamilyang Tulfo ay nagpapakumbabang humihingi ng kapatawaran kay retired general atSec. Rolando Bautista sa pagmumura at pangbabastos ko sa kanya noong nakaraang linggo on air (I just want to say that I and the whole family are humbly asking for Sec. Bautista’s forgiveness for my cursing and rude comments aimed at him on air),” he said in his recent apology. The Philippine National Police and the Marines also took away Tulfo and his brothers’ security detail after ruckus. On Friday, the broadcaster was ordered to surrender his firearms for expired licenses.PNP spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said Tulfo has been notified and that he should turn over all his firearms to the PNP for safekeeping prior to the renewal of his license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF). “The PNP has ordered for the recall or temporary safekeeping of the firearms of Erwin Tulfo in as much as the license to own and possess firearms of Mr. Erwin Tulfo has already expired,” Banac told reporters during a press briefing. “If the LTOPF is already expired, then there is no more reason for an individual to keep firearms even if these firearms are still valid if the licenses are valid. They need to be surrendered for temporary safekeeping,” he said. According to PNP Firearms and Explosives Office chief, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, seven firearms have been registered under Erwin Tulfo’s name. Banac said the submission of application for the renewal of the LTOPF will resume after the end of the election period next week. “The election gun ban is in effect until June 12. For those whose firearms’ licenses have expired, surrender these for safekeeping or get caught and be held liable under the Omnibus Election Code,” he said. Banac said a search warrant can be issued against Tulfo if he refuses to heed the order. “This can be subjected to a search warrant because remember that the firearms’ owners need to have a license to own and possess firearms. Without this, there is no authorization for an individual to keep firearms even if these are registered or licensed firearms,” he added. Banac said he can surrender the firearms to the nearest police station or the Firearms and Explosives Office in Camp Crame for safekeeping. He clarified that the recall order is only for Erwin as the LTOPF of his other brothers is still valid. PNP Civil Security Group spokesperson Col. Regina Abanales said they did not order the cancellation of the LTOPF as it normally expires. READ: Security detail of Tulfo brothers recalled—Año

