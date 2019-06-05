PH eagles fly to S’pore via PAL
Geothermica (male) and Sambisig (female), aged 15 and 17, respectively, are being loaned to Wildlife Reserves Singapore “to hopefully encourage breeding in Singapore, specifically at the Jurong Bird Park, one of the zoological facilities managed by WRS.” Jurong Bird Park will be the home of the two Philippine eagles for the next 10 years, but they will remain the property of the Philippines as the government has issued Philippine passports under their names. This is the first international Philippine Eagle Loan Agreement between the governments of the Philippines (through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources) and Singapore to increase the eagles’ population. Philippine Airlines led the simple send-off ceremony for the two eagles. PAL president Jaime Bautista said “through the PAL Foundation, we are flying the loaned eagles to Singapore because we firmly believe in the eagle preservation advocacy of the Philippine Eagle Foundation.” Bautista also revealed that PAL is the sponsor of another eagle named Sinag. In a statement, PAL officials said “The Philippine Eagle Foundation hopes that, through the eagle loan program, the WRS can help secure a gene pool of the Philippine eagles for species conservation and as an insurance against natural calamities that can wipe out the only captive Philippine eagle population at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Davao City. The PEF manages the PEC where both Geothermica and Sambisig were hatched and reared.”