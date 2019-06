Hike teachers’ pay—Rody

OPENING DAY ANXIETIES. With the UNICEF providing tents for classrooms, the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has partnered with Radya Al-Salam Foundation during the opening of classes Monday. Nash Maulana

OPENING DAY ANXIETIES. Students in flooded Artex Compound sail to their classrooms on board a makeshift boat in Malabon City in the metropolis. AFP

OPENING DAY ANXIETIES. Students of Rosauro Almario school in Tondo, Manila ride a jampacked tricycle in going to their classes (left above) and those in flooded Artex Compound (right above) sail to their classrooms on board a makeshift boat in Malabon City in the metropolis. Norman Cruz

