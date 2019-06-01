‘Femininity marathon’
Online commentators ridiculed the initiative, with one popular social media channel saying it was something from “the dark ages” and another Twitter user crudely inviting management to wear makeup themselves. But Tatprof, based in the republic of Tatarstan, defended the initiative, telling Russian media it “brightened up” the workplace. In social media posts, the company announced it would pay women an extra 100 rubles ($1.50) a day if they met conditions that also included wearing their hair up. Female employees were invited to send photos of themselves to a given number in order to receive the bonus, in a scheme advertised to run until the end of June.
