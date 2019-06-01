ALL SECTIONS
Saturday June 1, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Femininity marathon’

posted June 01, 2019 at 01:10 am by  AFP
A Russian aluminum producer has come under fire for offering bonuses to women who came to work wearing skirts and makeup, in what it described as a month-long “femininity marathon.”

‘Femininity marathon’

Online commentators ridiculed the initiative, with one popular social media channel saying it was something from “the dark ages” and another Twitter user crudely inviting management to wear makeup themselves. 

But Tatprof, based in the republic of Tatarstan, defended the initiative, telling Russian media it “brightened up” the workplace. 

In social media posts, the company announced it would pay women an extra 100 rubles ($1.50) a day if they met conditions that also included wearing their hair up. 

Female employees were invited to send photos of themselves to a given number in order to receive the bonus, in a scheme advertised to run until the end of June. 

Anastasia Kirillova from the company’s communications department told Russian media said it was a “great way to rally a team” that was 70-percent male. 

“We hope the initiative will increase awareness of our women, allowing them to feel their femininity and charm when they opt for a skirt or a dress,” she told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Wednesday. 

Women were still allowed to wear trousers, she said. 

Topics: “femininity marathon" , Tatprof , Anastasia Kirillova , Govorit Moskva

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard