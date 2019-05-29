Japan backs PH security needs in South China Sea

Japan has assured the Philippines that it will support its security needs in the South China Sea, Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V said Tuesday. As a major trading power, Japan needs to keep its shipping lanes open, Laurel said. “So, it’s very simple. Japan will support the Philippines in its needs, particularly in security.” On Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said President Rodrigo Duterte will raise issues concerning the disputed South China Sea with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan this week. Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Meynardo Montealegre said the President, who will meet Abe on May 31, will affirm the country’s commitment to uphold the principles of “freedom of navigation and overflight, freedom of commerce and other lawful activities, the exercise of self-restraint, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.” The DFA said the long-standing maritime dispute between the Philippines and China has been a mutual concern for both Duterte and Abe. “And the South China Sea is central in this regard,” he said. Duterte departed for Tokyo Tuesday afternoon, bringing with him at least 16 Cabinet members. He has designated Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra as officer-in-charge of the executive department. Laurel, in a press conference, stirred some controversy by saying the President was taking the Cabinet members as a reward for the recently concluded midterm election. “You ask me personally? What is this purpose? This is a reward for the previous elections. Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here? Including the local government or land reform [secretaries? There’s no land reform here,” Laurel said. Laurel said the President, elated with the results of the elections, might have opted to reward his Cabinet officials for a job well done over the last three years, stressing that the outcome of the polls was an affirmation of the actions of his administration. “It’s like an offer saying, ‘Thanks. You’ve done your jobs’,” he added. The Palace disagreed with Laurel, however.“It’s not like that. Those Cabinet officials were not involved in the campaign,” Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters in a text message. “They have their own trade missions. They are not there to serve as decorations for the summit. That’s work-related,” he added. The Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez echoed Medialdea’s remarks, saying they are working “day and night” to maximize their working visit abroad. “I don’t know about that [reward]. But every time we travel with the President, we maximize his presence and have him speak to several investments fora,” Lopez said. Lopez said Cabinet secretaries witness contract signings, engage in business matching and networking and join roundtable meetings between the President and potential investors. “We have never seen this as ‘reward’ when we are working day and night just to prepare for all these activities,” he said. Joining the President are: Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.; Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III; Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol; Public Works Secretary Mark Villar; Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles; Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez; Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat; Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade; Science Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña; Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi; Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia; Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar; National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr.; Presidential spokesman and chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo; and Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. Duterte’s attendance at Nikkei’s 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia marks his third time to visit Japan. According to the DFA, the President will deliver a keynote address at the business forum and will likely meet with the Filipino community in Japan. The Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia is an annual meeting held in Tokyo, which gathers government and business leaders to share their respective assessment of Asia’s prospects and regional direction. According to the DTI, Japan was the Philippines’ second major trading partner with total trade at $20 billion, $9.5 billion worth of exports to Japan, and $10.5 billion worth of imports from Japan in 2018. Japan is also the Philippines’ third major export market and import supplier.