PNP shuffles 5 key posts; SPD tops MM police districts

Five police officials were included in the reshuffling of the top policemen of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday, an official said. “I have approved the recommendation of the Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board and Oversight Committee to implement another round of reorganization of senior officers occupying key positions in the Directorial and Special Staff, National Support Units and Police Regional Offices,” PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters. In other developments: • The Southern Police District topped the list of police districts in Metro Manila that performed well in the fight against crime and illegal drugs during the first four months of the year. SPD Chief Eliseo Cruz commended his men after his district topped the Anti-Illegal Drugs performance rating and bested four other police districts of the National Capital Region Police Office in the recent performance evaluation ratings. “This exemplary performance is attributed to the concerted efforts of the men and women of the Southern Police District in the implementation of the PNP’s Campaign Against Anti Criminality and Illegal Drugs,” Cruz said. • PNP has downgraded its alert status from a full to a normal alert nationwide except in Mindanao, which is under martial law. Albayalde said the regional directors of the Police Regional Offices 1 to 8 were given the discretion to raise the alert level if necessary.“Our police force will continue to be aggressive and intelligence-driven against criminal gangs, terrorists and lawless elements as we intensify our focused police operations to address threats and violence,” Albayalde said. Those designated to new positions were Brig. Gen. Froilan Flores Quidilla, former deputy director for administration of the Police Regional Office (PRO 4-B) in Mimaropa who was assigned as the acting director of the Zamboanga PRO. Quidilla replaces Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Licup who was assigned as the acting deputy director of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management. Taking the helm as deputy director for administration in Mimaropa is Col. Nelson Bondoc, who was formerly assigned to the PNP Engineering Service. Meanwhile, Anti-Cyber Crime Group director Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr. was appointed as the new acting regional director of the PRO-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. He switched positions with BARMM regional director Brig. Gen. Graciano Mijares. Albayalde ordered a reshuffle in the organization’s top brass, stressing they were out to ensure that the right person would be in the right post. “The latest reorganization is prompted by the series of retirement of senior PNP officials this year, the two-year maximum tenure in positions and the Performance Evaluation Rating that created vacancies need to be filled to ensure continuity of command,” he said.