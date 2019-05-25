Answered prayer: Boy gifted with papal cap
Simon Caalaman was with dozens of other children to see the pope on the 300th death anniversary of Saint John La Salle in Rome and managed to chat up the Roman Catholic leader, GMA News TV reported in its ‘Balitanghali’ program Friday. Caalaman had seen other children touch the Pope’s holy cap and asked if he could do the same. But instead of merely letting the boy touch it, the prelate removed his zucchetto and put it on the Filipino’s head. It was “an answered prayer,” Caalaman said, to be able to see let alone strike a conversation with the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.
