School opening in August for SUCS, CHED rules

posted April 15, 2019 at 01:50 am by Rio N. Araja April 15, 2019 at 01:50 am

The Commission on Higher Education has directed a shift in the academic calendar for all government-run universities and colleges to begin the school year in August starting this year. CHEd Chairman Prospero de Vera III, in an April 5 memorandum, told state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges that they “are enjoined to synchronize its respective academic years to a fiscal year starting FY 2019 to ensure that starting FY 2020, all SUCs and LUCs have synchronized their academic year to a fiscal year.” The directive was pursuant to provisions of Higher Education Act of 1994 or Republic Act 7722 and Commission En Banc Resolution No. 142-2019. The Commission on Higher Education has directed a shift in the academic calendar for all government-run universities and colleges to begin the school year in August starting this year. CHEd Chairman Prospero de Vera III, in an April 5 memorandum, told state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges that they “are enjoined to synchronize its respective academic years to a fiscal year starting FY 2019 to ensure that starting FY 2020, all SUCs and LUCs have synchronized their academic year to a fiscal year.” The directive was pursuant to provisions of Higher Education Act of 1994 or Republic Act 7722 and Commission En Banc Resolution No. 142-2019.CHEd, however, did not state its reason for the shift in the academic year. The University of the Philippines System, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University, previously changed their academic calendar from June to later months to integrate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.