School opening in August for SUCS, CHED rules

The Commission on Higher Education has directed a shift in the academic calendar for all government-run universities and colleges to begin the school year in August starting this year.
CHEd Chairman Prospero de Vera III, in an April 5 memorandum, told state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges that they “are enjoined to synchronize its respective academic years to a fiscal year starting FY 2019 to ensure that starting FY 2020, all SUCs and LUCs have synchronized their academic year to a fiscal year.”
The directive was pursuant to provisions of Higher Education Act of 1994 or Republic Act 7722 and Commission En Banc Resolution No. 142-2019.
CHEd, however, did not state its reason for the shift in the academic year.
The University of the Philippines System, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University, previously changed their academic calendar from June to later months to integrate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.