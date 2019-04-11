Exotic birds, animals seized
Among the seized species are black palm cockatoos, wallabies, and echidna that were believed to be smuggled from Indonesia, said Col. Marcial Magistrado, director of the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office. Monday’s operation led to the arrest of the two caretakers, identified as Jomar Lumakore Toledo, 34, and Rompas Manindig Lumakore, 25, both residents of Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City. Magistrado said the police will be filing charges against the arrested persons for violation of Republic Act 9147 or Conservation and Protection of Wildlife Resources and their Habitats. Magistrado said the two suspects were reportedly being paid to feed the animals, which were already in the area for a week.
