PH takes a swipe at China

READ: DFA fires off ‘salvo of diplomatic notes’ vs China boats in WPS

PROTECTING THE TAWILIS. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Calabarzon is urging the public to report establishments and restaurants selling tawilis during the closed season—March 1 until April 30. Sardinella tawilis , a freshwater sardine found exclusively in the Philippines, is the only member of the genus Sardinella known to exist entirely in fresh water. DENR Photo