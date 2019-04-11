Comelec all set for absentee voting

The Commission on Elections is all set for the conduct of the 30-day absentee voting for the 2019 midterm elections that starts on April 13 and ends on election day on May 13. The Comelec has already coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs for the event. The Palace said the political opposition could do their “worst” against the Duterte administration but assured the public it would do its best to counter the “black propaganda” against it. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo made the remark after former presidential top aide and senatorial candidate Christopher Go rejected the allegations he is involved in illegal drugs. “We’ve been saying all along that that was black propaganda. There are people who believe it hook, line and sinker, and it’s now showing that it’s not true. It’s never been true,” Panelo told reporters. “One who alleges must prove. They have to prove what they are saying, that’s why we have been repeatedly saying it’s black propaganda.” Go showed his back in Agusan del Sur Wednesday to belie the accusations that he has a tattoo with a supposed code linking him to the illegal drug trade. He took off his white campaign shirt before reporters and put on a red one. People inside the room laughed when someone pointed out that Go’s back had many “ventosa” marks.Go expressed hope his showing of his back would finally end the speculations about his alleged drug links. The Comelec is targeting an 80-percent turnout for the absentee voters abroad who total 1,822,173. Hong Kong has the biggest number of registered Filipino voters with 87,000, followed by Singapore with 83,497. However, Dubai has the largest number of Filipino voters with 119,838, followed by Riyadh with 118,384. The Philippine Consul in Hong Kong has gathered the leaders of Filipino communities and asked them to remind their members about their responsibilities. The voters abroad could cast their vote by using the precinct count optical scan (PCOS) machines that have been delivered to seven areas abroad, or either mail or personally deliver their ballots to Philippine diplomatic posts. The PCOS machines will be used in Hong Kong, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Dubai, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.