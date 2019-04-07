Palace chides critics: No basis to fire top cop

Malacañang has sharply criticized several groups calling for the resignation of Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde over the recent police operations in Negros Oriental which resulted in the death of 14 farmers suspected as communist rebels
.
“There is absolutely no basis in fact and in law for the PNP Chief, General Oscar Albayalde, to resign,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Friday, saying the operation that led to the killing was legitimate.
“We reiterate that the incident in Negros Oriental arose from a legitimate police operation,” Panelo said, adding “authorities were implementing search warrants that were duly issued by competent courts.'' In separate police operations, 14 residents died when they fought with the law enforcers who were just implementing the search orders of the said local courts.
Panelo said Karapatan and other groups were using the incident to “sow hate and spread fear towards our duly constituted authorities.”
“As the PNP explained, this is not a case of massacre given the fact that those who surrendered without forceful resistance
were lawfully apprehended unharmed following the discovery of illegal items pursuant to the court-sanctioned search. In fact, a policeman was wounded which goes to show that there were indeed some who used violent resistance when authorities were conducting the search,” he said.
He added: “General Albayalde has even acted objectively by relieving administratively ranking officers from their posts just to pave the way for a thorough and impartial investigation free from any possible undue influence and to determine whether lapses were made during the conduct of these operations.” he added.
Albayalde on Tuesday ordered the relief of Negros Oriental Provincial Police
Office director Colonel Raul Tacaca, chiefs of police Lieutenant Colonel Patricio Degay (Canlaon City Police Station), Lieutenant Kevin Roy Mamaradlo (Manjuyod Municipal Policed Station) and Captain Michael Rubia (Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station) as the probe into the incidents started.
Meanwhile, a militant lawmaker on Saturday voiced concern over what he called ‘intensified militarization’ of agricultural areas in Samar, Negros, Surigao del Sur, Quezon and Camarines Norte.
“Farmers are calling out against the àamilitarization of their communities and we join their demand of military pull-out and stop to human rights abuses,” Anakpawis Party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao said in a statement.
Casilao, member of the Makabayan Bloc in the House of Representatives, joined the National Fact-finding Mission in Negros Oriental on the mass killing of 14 farmers last March 30.
Casilao said based on information collated by Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women and reports from various people’s organizations noted following:
• On March 22, the mass evacuation of more than 1,400 farmers from three barangays of San Juan De Buan town in Samar due to incessant military operations since March 8 by elements of the 87th Infantry Battalion under the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army;
• On March 31, the mass evacuation of 28 lumad families or more than 160 individuals in Lianga town, Surigao del Sur, due to artillery fire and helicopter bombardment of their communities by units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines;
• On April 1, the mass evacuation of more than 1,700 farmers from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental to other barangays and town center due to military operations of the 62nd IBPA;
• On April 3, the strafing of a house of peasant leader in Sta. Elena town, Camarines Norte, the victim is a leader of Gateway to Bicolandia Farmers’ Association and a coordinator of Neri Colmenares for Senator Movement, due to massive military operations extending Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, San Francisco, Sariaya and other towns in the Quezon province;
• On April 5, the raid by more than 100 elements of the 79th IBPA of a house of a Pamalakaya fisherfolk leader and another in Escalante City, Negros Occidental, the victims were arrested due to trumped-up charges.
“These atrocities are aside from the Negros mass killing that brutally killed 14 [farmers] in March 30,” Casilao said.
He associated the intensified attacks against the agricultural areas as brought about by the Memorandum Order 32 of President Duterte, allegedly targetting activists in Samar, Negros island and Bicol region, and the martial law in Mindanao.
“We urge various sectors in Metro Manila to extend support to the victims, as it is clear that democracy, human rights, justice or rule of law and due process are already seriously trampled upon by the state,” Casilao said.
