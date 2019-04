Metro heats up; El Niño inflicts P5-billion crop losses

WATER CONSERVATION. Environment and agriculture authorities are advising farmers in Benguet, the vegetable basket north of Manila, to conserve water as the dry spell raised by the El Niño phenomenon sweeps much of the country—with a Benguet farmer, by her lonesome under the blazing sun, runs to the rescue of seedlings in her terraced land.

Dave Leprozo Jr.

