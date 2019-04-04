Metro heats up; El Niño inflicts P5-billion crop losses

posted April 04, 2019 at 01:50 am by Maricel Cruz and Alena Mae S. Flores April 04, 2019 at 01:50 am

Metro Manila could soar to 38 degrees Celsius this month because of El Niño, which has caused P5 billion in agricultural damage, the weather bureau said Wednesday. WATER CONSERVATION. Environment and agriculture authorities are advising farmers in Benguet, the vegetable basket north of Manila, to conserve water as the dry spell raised by the El Niño phenomenon sweeps much of the country—with a Benguet farmer, by her lonesome under the blazing sun, runs to the rescue of seedlings in her terraced land.

