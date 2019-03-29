Cops outgun NPA in Samar firefight

REBEL RAID REPULSED. A gory gunbattle in Northern Samar Thursday between government troops and rebels, with the bloodied ground floor (top above) of the Victoria Municipal Police Station after a firefight where rebel terrorists of the New People’s Army were repulsed when they raided the establishment, some of the rebels’ guns (above) left behind, one of the raiders captured alive identified as Aljon Tamuyang Cardenas (inset). PNP Photos

At least five New People's Army fighters were killed while two policemen and an army soldier were wounded after government forces repulsed a rebel raid on a police detachment in Samar and an ambush in Compostela Valley Thursday, on the eve of the communist group's 50th anniversary.The bloodiest battle took place in Northern Samar after policemen and rebels exchanged heavy gunfire following an attack by some 50 NPA fighters on the Victoria Municipal Police Station at 3:30 a.m. Police Brig. Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the rebels clad in military uniforms on board a forward truck swooped down on the town and began firing at the police station manned by 15 policemen. The policemen defended the station, killing three rebels in the process. The 15 PNP personnel on duty led by Lt. Eladio Alo, chief of police of Victoria MPS, put up a fight and beat off the NPA, firing upon them from the roof of the station. The rebels, some of them women, wore yellow headbands, Carlos said. Two policemen, Msg. Arturo Gordo Jr. and Msg. Arnold Cabacang were wounded during the attack, suffering shrapnel injuries to the face. A caliber 60 rifle and an M14 rifle were taken from the rebels, one of whom was captured. The town was put on lockdown after the rebel attack in an effort to round up the attackers. In Compostella Valley, two NPA rebels were killed after troopers from the 71st Infantry Battalion fought a rebel band at Sitio Mangurayan, Barangay Anitapan, Mabini town at dawn Thursday. Reports said before the encounter, they received information that the communist terrorists were planning to consolidate for an attack on Friday. A five-minute battle resulted in two dead NPA rebels. Soldiers seized three improvised shotguns, a makeshift bomb, 50 meters of detonating cord and a blasting cap.Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana lambasted the NPA for bringing hardship to the poor Filipinos they extorted, threatened waylaid to advance their lost cause. "The 50th year of the NPA's existence is a very sad and unfortunate reminder of the Filipino people's suffering at the hands of these criminals and terrorists," Lorenzana said as he predicted that the NPA would be strategically irrelevant by 2022. "For five long decades the NPA stained our soil with blood, extorted from our hard working people, harassed our communities, and tore Filipino families apart. The screams for justice by their countless victims are deafening, and the President has heard them all," Lorenzana said. He then called on Filipinos to support the government efforts to eradicate the NPA, which Lorenzana described as blight upon the land. "Let us show the world that the NPA and their ways of crime, violence and terror have no place in our homes, in our society, and in our country," he said. The Armed Forces of the Philippines said the NPA's 50-year rebellion was an utter failure that resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of property. "If there is anything significant to the CPP-NPA's existence, it is the 50 years of violence, injustice, atrocities, deceit and lies. They continuously hinder peace and development in some areas of our country," the AFP said in a statement said. "The leaders, members, and supporters of the communist terrorist group should be ashamed of themselves for bringing years of hardships and misery to our people," it added. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has found probable cause to indict a National Democratic Front consultant for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. In a resolution dated March 25, the DOJ Task Force on Special Cases found probable cause to indict NDF consultant Renante Gamara for the unlawful possession of firearms. Prosecutors also held that the joint affidavit of the arrest and seizure by the Special Operations Unit operatives clearly showed that the firearms and ammunitions were found inside the room occupied and under the control of Gamara.