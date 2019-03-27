Remove illegal posters, poll bets told

The Commission on Elections on Tuesday urged all candidates running for local positions in the May 13 elections to remove their illegal campaign posters by Friday, March 29, the start of the campaign period. ​The poll body said the illegal campaign materials posted by local candidates could be used to disqualify them. “Local candidates who would not take down their campaign materials shall be presumed to have committed the pertinent election offense, the Comelec said in a statement. The agency said it is the candidates’ duty to remove their respective posters that violate the election guidelines that it had issued. The Comelec made its statement even as the Interior department ordered incumbent local officials to create a transition team before the start of the campaign period for elective officials on March 29 and the midterm polls on May 13. Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Memorandum Circular 2019-39 requires that each Local Governance Transition Team be led by the local chief executive with the vice chairman to be elected among the members by a simple majority vote.“Just before the reelectionist local [bets] get busy with their campaign, they must form a Local Governance Transition Team to ensure continuous services for the people, Malaya told reporters. The Comelec notifies the candidates about the presence of illegal campaign materials. The poll body also says huge posters put up in private properties are not exempted from its rules, adding private properties should not be used as an excuse to violate the law. The prescribed size for campaign materials is two by three feet in designated poster areas, the Comelec said. The common areas are those in public markets and parks. Footbridges, trees and electric posts are not considered common areas. The local candidates include those running for the House of Representatives, Provincial Governor and Vice Governor, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the offices of the Mayor and Vice Mayor, the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and the Sangguniang Bayan.